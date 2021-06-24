Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.31. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,079. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.