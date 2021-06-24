Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $14,380,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

GGMCU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.