Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,488 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 36,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,112. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.