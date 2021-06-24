Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,444 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of PNM Resources worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNM remained flat at $$48.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,581. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

