Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.05. 44,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,483. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.