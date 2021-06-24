Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 58,035 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,035 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

