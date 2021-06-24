Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CoreLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,834,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 925.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,450,000 after acquiring an additional 665,590 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 465.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 658,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 67.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 620,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock remained flat at $$80.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

