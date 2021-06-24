WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $3.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

