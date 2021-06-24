Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0841 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $675,634.84 and $75,101.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,953.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.15 or 0.05773882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01403814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00386999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00122403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00632592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00382239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007212 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.