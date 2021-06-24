World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,061,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NYSE WWE opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

