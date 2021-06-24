World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

