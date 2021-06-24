Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

