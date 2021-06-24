Wownero Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $44,272.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00046877 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020498 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

