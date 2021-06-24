Wrapped NXM Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $56.38 or 0.00160128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $94.55 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

