Wyman Roberts Sells 12,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 993,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,995.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

