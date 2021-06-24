Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

