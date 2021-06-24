Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Wynn Resorts worth $140,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 384,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

