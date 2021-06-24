X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $9.63 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $27,876.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018707 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,047,507,559 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

