X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,383 shares of company stock worth $119,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.