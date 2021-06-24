XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Trading Up 5.6%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.87. 31,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,667,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 712,300 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in XL Fleet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 290,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 742,836 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,476,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.