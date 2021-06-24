Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Xylem worth $141,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

