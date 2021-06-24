YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of YETI worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $89.43 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

