YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $753,665.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00610457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,750,074 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

