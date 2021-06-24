YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $758,247.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.