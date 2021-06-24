Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.2% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 4,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.