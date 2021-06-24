Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,038. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

