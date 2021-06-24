Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

FIS stock opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

