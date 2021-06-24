Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

