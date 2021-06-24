Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

