Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.05. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 1,226,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,905. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

