Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce sales of $733.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.70 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

