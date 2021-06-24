Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.20 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

