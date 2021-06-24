Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.37. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.62.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

