Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.75 million to $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,302.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

