Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $614.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

