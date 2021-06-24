Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $614.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.57.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
