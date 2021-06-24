Zacks: Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

DSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

