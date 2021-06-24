Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.45 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.