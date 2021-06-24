Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $272.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

