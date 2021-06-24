Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

