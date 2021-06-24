Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.78 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $327.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the highest is $329.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OUT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.