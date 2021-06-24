Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $20,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

