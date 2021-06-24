Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

