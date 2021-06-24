Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.81 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $118.27 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

