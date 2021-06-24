Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $247.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $86.06 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

