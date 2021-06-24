Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,027,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,719,758. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 4.47.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,241 shares of company stock worth $9,988,495. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

