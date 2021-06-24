Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 7,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,369. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.76. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

