Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $913.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

