Zacks: Brokerages Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 106,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,687. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.89. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

