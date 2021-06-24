Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce sales of $38.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.60 million to $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.