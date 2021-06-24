Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,152. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -333.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

